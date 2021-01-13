Restaurants in East Lansing react to the possibility of reopening indoor dining services on February 1st

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Harry Saites and Scott Rolen are the owners of Lou and Harrys. They say it’s very tough not knowing when exactly they’ll be able to resume indoor dining.

“You see other things that are open and they are thriving for some reason the restaurants are just holding tight closed and it just doesn’t make sense,” says Saites.

The owners wished there was a more steady guidance.

“Every time we’re getting a little bit more we’re at the end and we go back again, I wish she would just say hey we’re going this long and this is where it’s at.”

The owners say they were even calling staff earlier this week because they thought they would reopen on Friday, but they had to pause those plans.

Lou and Harry’s isn’t the only restaurant that’s upset, the owner of Crunchy’s says, “The announcement today there’s still going to be a number of caveats in place before we’re even potentially able to open on February 1st it sounds like its not a hard date.”

The Governor said in her press conference this afternoon if the state’s Covid-19 numbers keep declining indoor dining may be allowed to restart on February 1st. Masks requirements, capacity limits, and curfews will be put in place.



Scott Ellis from the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association says restaurants can not be shut down any longer.

“We gotta open February 1st I don’t know what else to say its tough its really tough,” says Ellis