Restaurants limited to carry-out and delivery until May 28

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Having the option to sit and eat at a restaurant in Michigan is off the table for a bit longer. The governor announced restaurants will continue to be limited to only carry-out and delivery orders until May 28.

“We’ve lost a lot of business,” said Arcadia General Manager Chuck Schofield. “I mean obviously we’ve lost 100% of our business, we did not do carry out options.”

Schofield said it’s tough missing out on major holidays and the graduation season.

“It really couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the restaurant industry,” Schofield said. “I’m frustrated that they’re thinking we can depend on carry-out when we really can’t.”

“20 restaurants a day are closing and not opening back up,” said Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association President Justin Winslow. “They don’t have the cash flow. They can’t see themselves through.”

This is according to a survey collected by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“Today they’re feeling a whole lot of anxiety, a little bit of frustration and frankly they feel that every time they have what they believe as an opportunity to reopen in sight, that date changes, that reality changes,” Winslow said.

The president of the group said 3/4 of those working in this industry are unemployed and, “About 350,000 people out of work that were working in this industry just a month and a half ago.”

Restaurant owners are looking to reopen while making sure the virus doesn’t spread.

“This industry is gonna need to convince the general public that what it’s doing is safe and encouraging them to be able to come back out. I think they’re up to the challenge,” Winslow said. “They need to be given that opportunity.”

“We’re taking it very serious and ya know hopefully they will understand what are new normal is,” Schofield.