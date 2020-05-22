Retail stores across the state preparing to reopen

Starting Tuesday, all retail stores can once again open to the public, but “Grace Boutique of Old Town” won’t be among them.

“I was surprised, the announcement is a little soon for us. We’ve had a difficult time getting in supplies to make sure everyone can be safe.”



But when they are able to open, owner Summer Schriner says, you have to make an appointment, if you want to go shopping.



“We won’t be allowing more than 2 people in the store at a time. We will be requiring mask and appointments will only be a half hour or less.”

After being forced to shut their doors 2 months ago, Schriner found a way to keep sales up.

“For folks who have been trying to still shop, during this time that we have been closed. We have been doing Facebook live sales.”

That is not all.

“We’ve been doing private virtual shopping appointments.So we set up a zoom appointment and we literally walk the store with a computer and we’ll go through pieces together.”



Schriner says, she will continue to do this for her customers who still don’t feel safe coming into the store.