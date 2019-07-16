Retired Lansing police officer dies in Clinton Co. crash

As the summer heat continues to rise, people across mid-Michigan turn down their air conditioner unit.

Consumers Energy offers several different tips on ways to cool down your home, while keeping your bill from rising like the temperature.

"The Department of Energy recommends 78 degrees. You can try that and if it is still too warm, take it down 1 degree at a time until you get a temperature that is comfortable. It's a good idea if you're away from your home and the whole family is going to be away, you can bump that up to 80 or 83 degrees so it's not cooling that home while you're away and not enjoying it." said Terry DeDose, spokesperson of Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy says little things, like keeping your blinds and curtains closed can cut down cost.

Also don't forget to change your air filters.

As the heat wave approaches, people are shopping for solutions.

But are people getting the right air conditioning system for their home?

"Keep in mind what the square footage of the room is, is to the unit it's going to cool. You don't want to get one that is too small and you don't want to get one that is too large that you will freeze yourself out." said Denny Perdue, Owner of Vets Ace Hardware.

You can also rely on ceiling fans to keep the air moving and make you cool, they use less energy.

You can save up to 30% on your annual energy costs by sealing the leaks around windows and doors in your home.

According to Consumers Energy demand is up 40% this July compared to last year.