Retired Lansing police officer dies in Clinton Co. crash

A retired Lansing Police officer has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a head-on crash this morning in Clinton County.
Brian Hunter, 58, of Charlotte died when the car he was driving crashed into an oncoming vehicle just after 6:30 a.m. on Grand River Avenue near Felton Road in Watertown Township.
Investigators say the vehicle driven by Hunter was attempting to pass another car and hit an oncoming vehicle driven by Alecia Lawson, 33, of Eaton Rapids. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.