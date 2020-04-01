Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)-- Medical experts are scrambling for answers as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise rapidly. That includes trying to figure out how to speed up testing.

"My goal has been as a researcher to bridge the gap of the time it takes to get those results and try to make it simple and cost-effective with obvious answers that doctors then can make really good clinical decisions," Brett Etchebarne, an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Michigan State University said.