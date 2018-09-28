Retired psychologist loses license in Larry Nassar scandal

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: WOOD-TV

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - There are new developments today in the Larry Nassar abuse scandal as state officials order a former MSU professor to surrender his psychology license.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs launched investigations into seven current and former Michigan State University employees who have ties to former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

6 News learned this morning that one of those employees, Dr. Gary Stollak, 79, has given up his psychology license for life.

Officials were investigating Stollak, who is retired, for allegedly knowing about Nassar's abuse and not telling police.

In a release this morning LARA said it found that Stollak did in fact violate the public health code.

According to the agency, the violation had to do with conduct that constituted negligence or a failure to exercise due care.

So, as part of a consent order, Stollak will now give up his license to practice psychology and he will never be able to get it back.

