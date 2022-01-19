Reward for info on missing GVSU student Brendan Santo increased to $30,000

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The reward for information leading to Brendan Santo, a Grand Valley State University student who went missing in East Lansing last year, has been increased to $30,000.

Santo disappeared on Oct. 29, 2021 while visiting Michigan State University in East Lansing. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall.

Police say he may have been walking by the Brody Neighborhood.

He was last seen in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

Santo is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the search with special units. They have so far conducted searches on foot, by helicopter, drone, and boat.

If you have any information please contact Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.

