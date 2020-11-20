Reward now being offered to help find escaped inmate

INGHAM COUNTY Mi. (WLNS) – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of a man that escaped from the Ingham County jail.

According to authorities, Michael Mckerchie escaped from the county jail early last Friday morning and now consider him armed and dangerous .

He stands 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his body, including the name Jordan on his neck.

Authorities also believe he took off in a blue-green 2013 Chevy extended-cab pickup that was sitting near the jail. The license plate is DRW9448 and it has a decal on the back window of a deer’s head inside of a fish hook.

If you know anything that could help police find Michael Mckerchie, call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 – STOP. Information leading to his arrest could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000.