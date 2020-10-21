Ribbon cut on new downtown development

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor joined business leaders today for the ribbon cutting on the Block 600 building.

It’s a new development bringing housing and retail to the downtown area.

The four story building includes 40 loft apartments above the new Meijer Capital City Market.

The building will include a 122-room hotel that is expected to open in the Spring.

“This is the complete experience if you live downtown or you live somewhere walkable to the capitol to any of the businesses downtown it’s transformational for our stadium district out downtown and our core,” Mayor Andy Schor said.

Block 600 is located at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Larch St. right by Jackson field where the Lansing Lugnuts play.