Governor Whitmer to be in Detroit for BasBlue ribbon cutting ceremony

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The co-founders of BasBlue are having a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour today. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is attending the ceremony.

BasBlue is a non-profit space that provides programming, education, grants, and community support to help create opportunities for women throughout their careers and lives.

Governor Whitmer will be joined by Nancy Tellem, Co-founder of BasBlue, Natasha Hildebrand, Co-Founder of BasBlue and Miah Davis, Membership and Communications Manager for BasBlue.