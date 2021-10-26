Governor Whitmer to be in Detroit for BasBlue ribbon cutting ceremony

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The co-founders of BasBlue are having a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour today. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is attending the ceremony.

BasBlue is a non-profit space that provides programming, education, grants, and community support to help create opportunities for women throughout their careers and lives.

Governor Whitmer will be joined by Nancy Tellem, Co-founder of BasBlue, Natasha Hildebrand, Co-Founder of BasBlue and Miah Davis, Membership and Communications Manager for BasBlue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar