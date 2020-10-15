Rick’s in downtown East Lansing re-opens tonight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A popular bar and restaurant for MSU students in East Lansing, Rick’s, is re-opening tonight.
There will be no lines and tickets must be purchased through Line Leap Tickets’ app.
The tickets are currently sold out, but more will become available throughout the night as space opens.
