ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The attorney for the Right to Life volunteer woman who was shot and injured is rejecting the shooter’s claims that it was an accident.

The shooting happened Sept. 20 at a home near Lake Odessa while Joan Jacobson, 84, was going door to door to urge people to vote against Proposal 3, which if passed in November would enshrine reproductive rights, including the right to abortions, in the state constitution.

Richard and Sharon Harvey at their home near Lake Odessa. (Sept. 27, 2022)

Earlier this week, Richard and Sharon Harvey told News 8 that when Sharon Harvey told Jacobson she wasn’t going to vote against Proposal 3, Jacobson was obstinate and rude. The interaction escalated to an argument. Sharon Harvey said she repeatedly told Jacobson to leave her property, but Jacobson wouldn’t. Richard Harvey said came upon the scene after he heard the two women shouting at one another. He said he saw Jacobson raise her clipboard and he feared she would strike his wife, so he tried to use his rifle to block the blow. He said his finger was in the trigger guard and the gun accidentally went off.

“It was an accident,” Richard Harvey, 74, said.

In a release Thursday, Jacobson’s attorney David Kallman argued that it was Sharon Harvey who was immediately “hostile, belligerent, and antagonistic” when Jacobson came to her door.

“She yelled and screamed at Ms. Jacobson and refused to listen to anything she tried to say. Ms. Jacobson, a five-foot tall, 84-year-old, 120 pound, retired nurse, never raised her voice, yelled at Ms. Harvey, or threatened her in any way,” Kallman’s release says.

He said that when Sharon Harvey told Jacobson to leave, Jacobson immediately started to walk away. Kallman said Jacobson never threatened the Harveys, never used her clipboard as a weapon and was shot “without any provocation.”

Jacobson was shot in the right shoulder. She will be OK.

“Ms. Jacobson said she was ‘stunned’ upon realizing she had been shot and, fearing for her life, continued to her car and was able to drive to a nearby police station for help,” the release says.

Kallman said the Harveys didn’t try to help or say anything to Jacobson after she was shot and that Sharon Harvey did not call 911, even though she had a cellphone.

“There was no justification for shooting Ms. Jacobson,” Kallman said in a statement. “Mr. Harvey admitted firing a warning shot, so he knew the gun was loaded when he pointed it at my client. If it was truly an accident, why did neither of the Harvey’s express any remorse or even offer to assist Ms. Jacobson or call 911 immediately after shooting her? The answer is obvious: it was not an accident and Mr. Harvey should be held accountable.”

No charges had been filed as of Thursday. Michigan State Police are still investigating. They’ll turn their case over to the Ionia County prosecutor when they’re done and the prosecutor will decide what, if any, charges are warranted.