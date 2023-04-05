RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson County’s Rives Township is looking for a new clerk amid an audit of the treasurer, all happening while Michigan State Police investigate.

Michigan State Police confirmed to 6 News that there is an ongoing investigation involving the township and that a search warrant has been done on the township hall.

Township officials also confirmed that during a meeting Tuesday night that the board of trustees voted for a third-party audit of treasurers’ finances.

During the same meeting, the township clerk moved to resign immediately.

Over the phone, Clerk Judi McCord said she is still with the township until April 30. She said she tried to submit her resignation Tuesday night but was told by other township officials that it needed to be submitted in writing.

McCord said her decision to resign was to spend more time with her family. WLNS tried to reach out to Treasurer Janina Teske at her home about the audit.

Her husband told us that there is a lot more to this case but they would be not commenting.

Township Trustee Bryce Hammond said in a statement that they are working on the audit and finding a new clerk.

“There has been significant progress made today to rectify the situation until the board can reconvene at another special meeting,” he said.

While state police confirmed the investigation, they did not say who is the target or what they are looking into.

6 News reached out to both the township supervisor and attorney but we have yet to hear back.