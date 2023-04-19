RIVES JUNCTION, Mich. (WLNS) -Rives Township officials were unable to appoint a new clerk on Tuesday at a special meeting for exactly that purpose.

Six people applied for the opening and four of them were interviewed. But the township board was split two-to-two on everyone.

Township leaders said they need a clerk quickly to avoid impacts on two elections coming up this summer.

However, the board was able to appoint a new FOIA coordinator.

“I think this could rebuild trust even just the fact that everyone knows we all had our differences but I don’t let that get in the way of being professional,” said new FOIA Coordinator Jobeth Carton.

Some board members had concerns that they did not have enough time to properly review the applications for the clerk’s position.

Township officials are left looking for a new clerk with a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.