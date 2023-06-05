LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters are battling a fire on High Street in Lansing.

The fire appears to be on the 1600 block of High Street. The fire apparently started just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

The road near the fire has been closed. That’s near the intersection on McKinley Street.

At least three Lansing Fire Department vehicles were spotted in the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

6 News is on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.