LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to the Fourth of July parade tomorrow, Capitol Loop will be temporarily closed beginning at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Additionally, the following streets will be closed:

Allegan Street (from Butler Boulevard to Capitol Avenue)

Capitol Avenue (from Ionia Street to Allegan Street)

Ottawa Street (from Washington Square to Butler Boulevard)

Courtesy: City of Lansing

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, with closures expected to last until 1:00 p.m..