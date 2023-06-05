LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s road work season in mid-Michigan.

Starting Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation will start resurfacing work on park of Grand River Avenue.

More specifically, between Okemos Road and Marsh Road.

The project officially starts at 7 a.m., and is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. on June 23.

(Graphic/MDOT)

Work will include updating CATA bus stop access, adding Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramp safety improvements, adding pedestrian refuge islands to road crossings, and resurfacing M-43 between Marsh Road and Park Lake Road.

So, what does this mean for drivers in the area?

According to MDOT, motorists should expect single lane closures in both directions. Marsh road and M-43 traffic will be detoured.

The department added that the road work is expected to reduce flooding in the area, as well as meeting ADA standards.

You can see impacts on traffic by visiting the MDOT Mi Drive Map.