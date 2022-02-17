LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The latest blast of winter is here, making it a tough commute home Thursday night.

Between the rain, sleet, and snow, Michigan has seen it all in the last 24 hours.

With the temperature expected to fall well below freezing, road crews are anticipating slippery roads making Thursday and Friday’s drive a little bit trickier.

An official with MDOT said that this wintry mix is not anything new, saying 90 trucks will be making their way around mid-Michigan highways and roads.

They will be working 12-hour shifts to make sure roads are taken care of, as pre-treating roads was a challenge because of Wednesday’s rain.

MDOT teams have been monitoring bridges and intersections to plan out where to send those salt trucks first.

Now if temperatures get too low for rock salt to be effective, MDOT has a salt-brine mixture in some locations that should work better.

“This salt solution works faster than rock salt but also has a shorter working period,” said Aaron Jenkins of MDOT. “The liquid says where it’s sprayed reducing the spreading and bouncing of rock salt, which results in some waste. This program also reduces the amount of salt introduced into the environment.”

As drivers hit the road, he stresses that salt and plow trucks need space to work properly and safely. And as always, give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go.