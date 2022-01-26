Roads in Ella Sharp Park closing due to illegal activity

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a unanimous vote from the Jackson City Council, three streets in Ella Sharp Park will be closed for the winter season.

Though vehicle traffic will be prohibited in sections of Birchwood Drive, Maplewood Drive and W. Hickory Avenue, but pedestrian foot traffic is encouraged.

The closure means W. Hickory Avenue between the parks maintenance garage and Horton Road will be closed, along with Birchwood Drive between the Golf Learning Center and Maplewood Drive, and Maplewood Drive between the softball parking lot and Probert Road.

Within the past year, there have been people dumping trash, vandalizing property and taking large trucks onto lawns, tearing up grass and causing big ruts.

Despite requests to report any illegal activity, low traffic on Birchwood and Maplewood drives has led to continued issues.

Meanwhile, on W. Hickory Avenue, an increase in reckless driving has increased traffic and crashes.

In addition to existing problems, street conditions are also in poor shape.

Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover says it’s disheartening to see the ongoing damage at the park.

“We hope the street closures make a difference in reducing illegal activity in the park,” Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said. “Our residents should be able to safely enjoy the park without having to worry about these issues.”

While an exact start date of the closure is not certain, the closure is expected to take place in the coming weeks, with large concrete barriers being placed on the streets to block cars.