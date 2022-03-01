INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting long-awaited resurfacing on US-127, as well as a bridge repair project.

According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the investment is valued at more than $60 million from Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan that will support 800 jobs.

MDOT will be working to:

Resurface 12.5 miles of pavement

Rehabilitate 10 structures

Improve drainage

Install guardrail and barrier wall on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham County Line and Cedar Street (M-36) in Ingham County.

Courtesy: Michigan Department of Transportation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her third State of the State Address. (Jan. 27, 2021)