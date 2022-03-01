INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting long-awaited resurfacing on US-127, as well as a bridge repair project.
According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the investment is valued at more than $60 million from Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan that will support 800 jobs.
MDOT will be working to:
- Resurface 12.5 miles of pavement
- Rehabilitate 10 structures
- Improve drainage
- Install guardrail and barrier wall on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham County Line and Cedar Street (M-36) in Ingham County.
Since I took office, my administration has made progress fixing roads and bridges across Michigan. Today, we are building on that progress in Ingham County with the groundbreaking of our resurfacing and bridge repair project on US-127. This $62 million project is an investment in Ingham County’s roads, economy, and residents. I will continue working with anyone to put Michiganders first and make long-lasting investments in our infrastructure that make a difference for our communities.”Gov. Gretchen Whitmer