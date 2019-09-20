LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Roma Bakery will close five days ahead of originally planned.
The popular Italian deli, bakery and grocery store announced earlier this week that they plan to close on Wednesday, September 25th.
The owners of Roma Bakery Deli and Fine Foods announced in August, they will be closing after celebrating 50 years of business in March this year.
Although originally scheduled to have September 30th be the final day in operation, a new date was chosen because the grocery stock has depleted.
Fans of the business still have an opportunity to get frozen food as well as the deli and bakery offerings.
Roma Bakery closing on September 25th
