Roma Bakery closing on September 25th

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Health officials have identified one deer in Jackson County that tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Department of Natural Resources both confirmed the positive test.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a spokesperson for the Jackson County Health Department said there were no human cases of EEE in Jackson County.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in alignment with the guidance given by MDHHS, we recommend that groups limit if possible outdoor events and activities that occur during dusk to dawn, 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, or relocate the event to an indoor space,” says Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health Department Health Officer. “These precautionary measures should continue until the first hard frost decreases the mosquito population.”

When possible, residents should avoid outdoor activities during 7:00 pm to 7:00 am. If outside during these hours, residents should apply bug spray that contain DEET, or other EPA-registered products to exposed skin or clothing. Persons under age 15 and over 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection and should take extra measures to ensure they are not bitten by mosquitoes.

Michigan is experiencing widespread human and animal activity of EEE. As of Thursday, September 19, Michigan has had seven confirmed human cases since July, including three fatalities in Cass, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo Counties; nine cases of EEE in horses have been confirmed in Barry, Kalamazoo, Lapeer and St. Joseph Counties; and six deer have been confirmed with EEE, including Jackson County’s most recent case.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill and a 90 percent fatality rate in horses that become ill.