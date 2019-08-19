Roma Bakery to close after 50 years

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A local bakery will close this fall after decades of business in Michigan’s capital.

The owners of Roma Bakery Deli and Fine Foods announced Monday that they will close on September 30, after celebrating 50 years of business in March this year.

Co-owner Filomena “Mena” Castriciano says they made the decision to sell the business a few years ago.

Roma Bakery began as a cozy Italian grocery store, in 1969. Through the years, they have expanded their business to offer Lansing residents an authentic bakery, deli and baked goods.

Mena was born in the southern Italian city of Calabria, and came to Lansing, Michigan with her family when she was only 12 years old.

Sostine Castriciano was born and raised on the island of Sicily, in a small, mountainous town called Mili San Pietro; which is just outside of the bustling port of Messina. When he was 18 years old, he moved to Ontario, Canada to work for his cousin who owned a bakery.

Sostine and Mena Castriciano met in Canada, at an Italian bakery, more than 55 years ago.

Mena’s father, Mario Baldino came across Antonio’s Italian Grocery on Erie St. in Lansing, and would loyally buy his groceries from this establishment. When Antonio decided to sell his store, they bought the small Italian grocery store and began bringing their love for Italian food and culture to Lansing.

In 1969, they decided to expand the grocery store into a bakery and call it “Roma Bakery” after the historical Italian capital of Rome. Quickly they outgrew their cozy store on Erie St. and purchased a larger lot one block south and built the store at 428 N Cedar St. The whole family came to work with Mena. Her father assisted Sostine with the baking. Other family members worked in the deli and bakery areas, as well as behind the scenes.

