ONEIDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A rundown property near Grand Ledge, which was the focus of a 6 News story two weeks ago, is at the center of controversy.

From animal infestations to property damage, and disturbing news about how the property manager tried to handle the animal problem.

For the past few years, the vacant house in the Fairview Heights subdivision has become host to many unwanted critters.

Cats in a cage at the Oneida Township property.

A complaint involving animal cruelty at the Oneida Township property.

An order to secure poison at the Oneida Township property.

Those concerns were made worse a few weeks back after neighbors said many feral cats that frequent the property were disappearing or ending up sick.

“We noticed the population wasn’t there anymore. I found patches of vomit all over my yard, they definitely got into something,” said Roni Perkins, a next door neighbor to the property in question.

Today, the mystery is solved. A statement released from township officials asked the property owner to remove poison from the premises.

That’s when cages started popping up.

“We noticed that cages have been popping up on the property and there have been cats that have been trapped for over 24 hours,” Perkins said.

Eaton County Animal Control says its aware of the issue and has posted a citation on the door.

Since 6 News last reported on this story, “No Trespassing” signs have gone up.

But neighbors say the caged cats have been there for too long.

“The true problem at hand is not the animals, it’s the structures that they are provided to live in,” said local community member Abby Fontz.

Today the township says it sent the owner a notice that work must be done on the house immediately or it will be demolished.

Neighbors say that should’ve already been done.

“It’s already sat here for 10 years dormant. I believe the homeowner has no intentions of living here, otherwise it would’ve likely been done by now,” Fontz said.