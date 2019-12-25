Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles

A long-struggling Rust Belt community stung by the loss of a massive auto plant is trying to carve out a new economy.

Leaders in Youngstown, Ohio, are embarking on a plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles.

They’re already seeing some success. General Motors announced this month it will open an electric vehicle battery plant, and a startup company is looking to make electric trucks.

But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles. Both GM and Ford Motor Co. are investing heavily in their Detroit-area factories.