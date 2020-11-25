Safe local options for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in East Lansing

East Lansing, Mich. — Although City sidewalks won’t be jam-packed with excited shoppers this

year, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are more important than ever for local

restaurants and retailers.

Downtown East Lansing businesses are offering customers new and different options for safe shopping this holiday season.

“Although this holiday season will look different this year, Downtown East Lansing businesses

are offering safe options for shopping local,” said Amy Schlusler-Schmitt, Community Development & Engagement Manager at the City of East Lansing. “Customers don’t have to go into stores to get their Black Friday fix.”

Who’s changing it up for the holiday season this year? Everyone. But a few businesses include:



● Want to talk about bold choices to protect public safety? Seams Fabric on Grove Street

has made the decision to close on Saturdays until the Michigan State University football

season is over. Instead the store is planning a 100% virtual Black Friday and Small

Business Saturday event to keep everyone safe and healthy during the holiday

weekend. Customers can visit http://www.seamsfabric.com for curbside and delivery

options. Customers can also call 517-999-1000 for help over the phone.



● Local residents missing their trips to the salon can still purchase their favorite items from

Douglas J Aveda Institute on Grand River Avenue with curbside pickup options.

Customers can call the salon at 517-349-9343 to place their pickup orders. To check out

their holiday promotions visit https://douglasj.edu/holiday.



● Needing a trip around the world from your tablet? Saper Galleries and Custom Framing

on Albert Street is featuring 1,500 original artworks from 150 artists from 15 countries

during the holiday weekend. All inventory is displayed online at https://sapergalleries.com which can be ordered for curbside pickup and delivery. The website also has a LiveChat link so customers can have their questions answered almost every hour of each day.



● Mad Eagle Boutique on M.A.C. Avenue recently opened an Etsy shop to showcase its

unique gemstone jewelry. Customers can visit the Etsy shop at https://www.etsy.com/shop/MadEagleBoutique. Mad Eagle’s sister shop Clever Clover

Boutique on Grand River Avenue is also available for shopping online at

http://www.madeagle.com.



All customers who visit Downtown East Lansing businesses in person are required to wear a

mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Businesses may also limit the number of customers allowed to enter the store at a time.

“Our local shops shape the personality and character of the community we live in,” said

Schlusler-Schmitt. “In order to play your part, please consider supporting our local small

businesses for the biggest shopping days of the year, even if its from home or stopping by for

a curbside pickup and take-out.”



If customers get hungry during their Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping they

can stop by Peanut Barrel on Grand River Avenue for an item off of the Pandemic Survival Kit

TO-GO Menu.

Check it out by visiting

https://www.peanutbarrel.com/pandemic-survival-kit-to-go-menu/

Customers can also head to BAPS Home Style Korean BBQ Cuisine on Albert Street if they are

in the mood for Korean food.

Customers can get a 10% discount on takeout orders.

And shoppers can support more than just businesses while shopping local.

This season, MI Blue Owl Coffee on Ann Street is giving back to the East Lansing community, by helping those in need. Ten percent of all whole bean and merchandise sales will be donated to the Lansing Board of Water and Light Pennies for Power program to help low income families keep their

heat on.

Downtown East Lansing has information about which businesses are offering Black Friday and

Small Business Saturday deals at

https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/2049/Black-Friday-Specials.

Information about local businesses are also shared on its social media channels by searching

Downtown East Lansing or @DowntownEL, or visiting:

● https://www.instagram.com/downtowneastlansing.

● https://www.facebook.com/DowntownEastLansing.