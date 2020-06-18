Safety measures extended to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An executive order signed today extends safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies in Michigan to July 15th.
“I encourage all Michiganders to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when they are out in public so we can protect the heroes on the front lines of this crisis and avoid a second wave of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Executive Order 2020-126 includes:
- Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.
- Grocery stores and pharmacies must have at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.
- If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.