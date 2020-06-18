Safety measures extended to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (8:12 p.m.): The Consumers Energy Outage Map has been updated. It now shows fewer than 100 customers affected in multiple power outages around Jackson.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple power outages in Jackson have left about 1200 homes and businesses without power, according to Consumers Energy.

Many of the outages are smaller areas with less than 20 customers affected, but the largest outage is affecting 1150 customers south of I-94 and west of South Cooper Street.

That outage was reported at 7:46 p.m. and currently, it is estimated to be repaired at midnight.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined. For updates on these outages, please check the Consumers Energy Outage Map.