Photo shows the crash scene on W. Saginaw Hwy.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police have closed off part of West Saginaw Highway after a head-on car crash.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection with Deerfield Avenue.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

Both cars are pictured with extensive damage to the front of them.

This is a developing story, stay up to date on the air and online and more information is made available.