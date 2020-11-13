Saginaw Valley State employee dies on-campus by suicide

KOCHVILLE TWP, Mich. (MLive/WLNS) –According to our media partners at MLive, Saginaw Valley State University closed their campus last night due to an overnight emergency situation.

Today it was announced that an employee died by suicide in the Science West building at 6:30 a.m. No students were involved in the incident and no one else was injured, the university stated in its release.

The campus is closed Friday and the university is to provide additional information on operations later in the day.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand.

In a press release issued by the university, officials stated that SVSU police on Thursday, Nov. 12, learned of an employee threatening self-harm. Police contacted the individual while on campus just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

SVSU subsequently sent an alert to faculty, staff, and students stating that “due to a public safety emergency, the campus community is instructed to avoid Science West until further notice.”

Police negotiators spoke with the individual throughout the night.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Student Counseling Center is staffed to provide counseling services to students. Information is available here: https://www.svsu.edu/studentcounselingcenter/.

Faculty and staff, as well as students, may receive counseling through SVSU’s Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-800-854-1446 or visiting unum.com/lifebalance.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available to anyone 24 hours a day at 800-273-TALK (8255).

<<<Cole Waterman/MLive