LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Even though it has felt like summer across mid-Michigan for the past few days, the weather is about to take a wintry turn.

A strong cold front will blast through the region on Sunday, and will drop our temperatures into the 30s by Monday morning.

Due to the strong front, we’ll see several rounds of precipitation over the next few days.

Light rain showers will arrive later in the day on Saturday ahead of the front.

Another round of heavier rain and even thunderstorms will move through on Sunday, with temperatures starting in the upper 60s in the morning and continuously falling through the evening.

As temperatures fall, they’ll eventually get close to freezing by Monday, resulting in the rain mixing with snow then turning to just snow late in the day.

Thankfully all of the warm weather this week has thawed the ground, so any snow that falls will immediately melt away. Other than reducing visibility on the roadways, there shouldn’t be too much of an impact from the snow for your commute on Monday.