EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Saranac man was killed in a crash on Grand Ledge Highway Wednesday night, just east of M50.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the crash around 7:40 p.m.

Officials say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east and collided head-on with a semi-truck that was traveling west.

The Jeep driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Bradly Christopher Hugmeyer from Saranac, died at the crash site.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

The ECSO estimates that Grand Ledge Hwy. was closed for six hours for the investigation.

The crash is still being investigated by the Eaton County Detective Bureau.