Say “hello” to Doofah!

What is a Doofah? He’s the newest Red Panda at Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo.

The male Red Panda was born last year at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.

Zookeepers here are hoping to mate Doofah with Maliha, the female Red Panda at Potter Park, next year.











Red Pandas are native to Asia and are an endangered species.

Potter Park Zoo has had success breeding Red Pandas, with Rupert Jr., the zoo’s previous male, fathering two cubs in 2016.

Rupert Jr. has moved on to a zoo in Pueblo, Colorado in an effort to breed with a new female there.

Doofah has come to Lansing as part of a breeding effort to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population.

To learn more about the red panda and conservation efforts on their behalf, visit www.redpandanetwork.org.