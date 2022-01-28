Saying goodbye: WHMI-FM hosts leave after almost 20 years

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Mike Marino and Jon King, co-hosts of WHMI-FM’s Mike and Jon in the Morning radio show have left the station after almost two decades on the air, the duo announced on Facebook and on the air this morning.

The hosts spent 19 years on the air together delivering news, playing music, doing comedy, and engaging callers. Their 20th anniversary on-air would have occurred in September.

Jon King, who also served as News Director at the station, said the departure was “forced”. He said on Facebook on Thursday night that the station had given him another month before he had to leave. Instead, he announced on Friday morning’s show that it would be his last.

The station serves as one of the main sources of news in Livingston County. King and WHMI had been honored with numerous awards during his tenure as News Director.

King did say to WLNS that his firing was an “unfortunate turn” and that WHMI was being “coerced” into firing him.

Marino left the station on his own, saying he didn’t want to go through the “lengthy” process of adjusting to a new host.