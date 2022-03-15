IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County Central Dispatch is warning residents of a new scam going around.

The scammer has even reached out to the Central Dispatch’s 911 Director’s office.

according to Dispatch, the call is coming from a number based out of Greenville, Michigan.

The caller will ask if you have a MasterCard or Visa, as well as the card interest rate.

Then the scammer will ask for the card numbers, saying that they can maybe able to get you a lower interest rate.

Central Dispatch is encouraging people to not fall for these scams, mainly by denying the caller any information and hanging up the phone.

“These people are thieves just hoping that you’re able to be talked into their scam,” said Ionia County Central Dispatch on Facebook.