JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police is warning of a scam caller who claims to be an official with MSP in Jackson.

People who have reported the scam said the caller seemed to be a man and spoke with a heavy accent. The caller is “spoofing” the phone number so the caller ID appears to be from the Jackson Post of the Michigan State Police.

Spoofing is when a scammer disguises a phone number.

Officials said MSP, nor any police agency, will ever ask for money over the phone.