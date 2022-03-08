IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Several calls have been made to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office recently, reporting a scam coming from the Sheriff’s Office itself.

A Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office details the scammer’s tactics.

The scam call shows up on caller ID as coming from the Sheriff’s Office, which is a sign of call spoofing.

If the call is answered, the caller will say that there is a warrant out for the arrest of the person answering the call.

The caller then will offer an alternative to being arrested, like buying a prepaid VISA gift card and then giving the caller the card number.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller has even offered to stay on the phone with individuals while they drive to the store to make the purchase.

The caller has resorted to using an actual Deputy’s name to try and make themselves seem legitimate.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office has the following tips for individuals to dodge a scam: