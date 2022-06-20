IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County Central Dispatch has a message for those who live inside and outside the county: Be wary of any messages claiming to be from Dispatch that ask you to buy something.

In a statement from ICCD, those claiming to be with the Dispatch will send a message like the following:

Dear (your name here), Ionia County Central Dispatch E911 shirt 10$ OFF ready to order

now (and a hyperlink listed, to click on to place an order).

Central Dispatch asks that you stay aware of these scams and that the only messages you should ever receive from Dispatch would be related to an emergency.

“We will never send a message to sell you something,” the statement from ICCD said.