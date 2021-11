GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A school bus crashed into a power poll today in the area of S. Clinton St. and Edwards St. in Grand Ledge.

According to the Eaton County 911 page, the southbound lane of S. Clinton St. will be closed for several hours as the power poll is being replaced.

The Grand Ledge Police Department says that no children were on the bus or in the area at the time of the crash.

The police department also asked people to avoid the area while Consumers Energy fixes the poll.