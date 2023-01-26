LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — School Choice Week is being celebrated at Heritage Hall at the Michigan State Capitol Thursday at 10 a.m. in an event hosted by the Michigan International Prep School.

This event is designed to raise awareness about the diversity of kindergarten through 12th grade education options available for families across Michigan.

According to the School Choice Week website, there will be fairs, rallies, contests, talent shows and more than 772 celebrations planned across Michigan alone.

Amy Dunlap, Director of Family Engagement, Marketing, & Legislative Advocacy for Michigan International Prep School, said the event Thursday is an ‘expo’ where schools will be able to showcase their programs to prospective students.

“To see the schools arrive and see the excitement of these students and their teachers, to really showcase what they’re doing at their school. There is nothing more exciting than when kids are passionate about their learning,” she said.

In Michigan, 53.7% of families have thought about changing their kids to another school, but are not aware of the schools they can choose from. On Thursday, parents and students will have that opportunity.

Dunlap says that the event is really about finding that perfect fit for teachers and for students.

”Students choose schools for all different reasons, whether it’s athletics, pursuing their dreams in aviation, sheriffs program or acting, or if they have been bullied and they are looking for a place where that’s not going to happen,” Dunlap said.

According to Dunlap, they are seeing a rise in the LGBTQ community joining schools to be able to have a safe space to learn.

Dunlap said tables will be set up and people can walk through at their own place and talk to the various schools, and then at 11:30 a.m. there will be a set program inside the conference room.

Dunlap said that every student is different, and urges people to invite anyone and everyone to the event to explore different options.