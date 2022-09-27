LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The head of the Michigan School Board Association, Don Wotruba, is concerned that the “politicization” of local school board elections may hurt the education of students across the state.

Prior to social media and a political climate that was not so dramatically divided, the contest for a local school board seat was on a nonpartisan basis and not very controversial. Not anymore.



Last year, for example, in 1,221 school districts in 47 states across the country critical race theory was an emotional issue.



The head of the School Board Association in Michigan reports that this year he found both political parties training citizens to run for school board.



In Ingham County this election year, 37 board seats are up for grabs in school districts including Lansing, East Lansing, Haslett, Holt and Okemos along with six more. There are no indications yet that single issues are driving some of the candidates.



Wotruba worries that when single-issue candidates run for a board seat, it could take the focus off bigger issues.



He is hoping that in the long run, the entrance of both political parties will be a plus.