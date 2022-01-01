Schor sworn in for a second turn as Lansing mayor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has been officially sworn in for his second go-around as the Capital city’s Mayor.

The oath of office was administered to Schor by Judge Amy Krause, of the Michigan 4th District Court of Appeals.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s inauguration was a small, private event held in the lobby of City Hall.

We need to come together to do what’s best for the city of Lansing. To grow the city and to help our neighborhoods be places where people want to live, raise a family, or retire. While growth is a priority, unity is important for this growth to happen. Now is the time for our city to heal and for everyone to work together. While I am proud to have earned 64% of the vote, I will work with 100% of the residents that are interested in positively moving our city forward.” Mayor Andy Schor

Additionally, City Clerk Chris Swope and At-Large Councilmember Jeffrey Brown were also sworn into office during today’s ceremony.

“So today, I look forward to four years of continued growth in Lansing. If you supported me, I truly thank you for placing your trust and confidence in me. If you didn’t, then I hope you will join me and so many people and groups fighting every day because we believe in the future of Lansing,” Schor concluded.