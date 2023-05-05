Troopers with MSP can be seen looking through the backyard of a Jackson Home.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials were looking through the backyard of a Jackson home with a K-9 unit Friday.

Jackson Police requested K-9 assistance at around 1:19 p.m. to help search the property

The search is connected to a missing person’s case from nearly 40 years ago.

Sarah Shane is the mother of missing girl Natasha Shane, who went missing from the Jackson home on the morning of May 8, 1985.

According to Sarah Shane, her six-year-old daughter was left sleeping on the couch. Since then, the mother said she has been looking for any tip that could lead her to Natasha.

“I’ve always thought that she’s all right wherever she is. I think someone took her and kept her and raiser her I think she’s alright now,” Sarah Shane said.

A search warrant was signed by the 12th District Court, outlining a search for any bodies on the property and any evidence that could be connected to the death.

Jackson police have not responded to 6 News requests for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online as more information becomes available.