The search continues today in Lansing for a missing 11-year-old girl who left her house after an apparent argument with a parent last night.

The Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Vincentia Soto-Rangel.

According to the advisory the girl was last seen near W. Barnes Avenue in Lansing.

You have any information on the girl please call 911 or the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.