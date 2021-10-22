Search for a male suspect in Jackson homicide continues

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety’s Detective Bureau is searching for male suspect, Lance James Hines, in a homicide that occurred in Blackman Township this morning.

Hines is a 31-year-old Caucasian male from Jackson. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Hines has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hines was last seen driving a grey 2012 Toyota Prius.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety’s Detective Bureau, He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or Detective Sergeant, Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.