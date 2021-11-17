Search for next Lansing Police Chief drawing to a close

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two finalists have been selected in the search for the Lansing Police Department’s next chief of police.

The two finalists are:

• Ellery Sosebee, Captain (Interim Chief), Lansing Police Department

• Jason Matson, Captain, Bakersfield Police Department in California

The next step for these two beyond a final interview? A virtual public candidate forum.

The forum is scheduled for next Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in submitting questions can click here.

The two contenders are scheduled to have one-on-one interviews with Mayor Schor on Tuesday, Nov. 30th.

Mayor Andy Schor will take the interviews into account as he decides which candidate to move on to the Board of Police Commissioners for confirmation as Lansing’s next Chief of Police.

Sosebee has been serving as the interim chief of police since June.