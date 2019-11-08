Sears closing 51 locations including the one in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Sears on Michigan Avenue in Frandor is one of 96 Sears and K-Mart locations closing across the country by the end of February.
The parent company of the two retailers, Transform Holdco, announced in a Thursday press release that liquidation sales at those stores are expected to begin on December 2nd.
We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors.Transformco Press Release, November 2017
Transform Holdco will operate just 182 stores after the closures.
Sears Holdings Corporation filed for bankruptcy in October of 2018 and was bought out by Transformco in February of 2019.