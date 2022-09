LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of Second Amendment advocates held a rally on the Capitol Lawn on Tuesday.

The event went from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with participants spending part of the day meeting with lawmakers.

Roughly 60 people attended the event.

Speakers at the event include the likes of Second Amendment March Founder Skip Coryell and attorney Jim Makowski.