Second Amendment march held in Lansing

Hundreds of people were at the State capital on Tuesday to attend the second amendment march.

Many of the activists at the event say their right to bear arms is under attack.

After a summer that was stamped by gun violence following the mass shootings in EL Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, gun control is at the top of the agenda in Congress.

On Tuesday, a House committee is expected to take up legislation aimed at prevention. Bill’s being discussed would limit people’s access to high capacity gun magazines, as well as addressing “red flag laws”.