Second gator found on the loose in mid-Michigan

This has been a tough week for alligators in mid-Michigan. That’s not a sentence you see very often.

Yesterday a 5-foot pet alligator named Wally escaped from his home in Delta Township and was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Later in the day Thursday a 3-foot-long alligator was found in a backyard in Hanover Township.

The alligator was found tangled in fishing nets in the 12000 block of Rountree Road.

According to our media partners at MLive, people on the scene and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to untangle the alligator, which was taken to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, Undersheriff Christopher Kuhl said.

The alligator is not available for adoption. It will be taken to the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, Animal Shelter Director Lydia Sattler said.

A published report has estimated that as many as 5,000 alligators are being kept as pets in Michigan.