Second horse to die within 11 days at Eaton County Sheriff’s Office

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A second horse at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has died within the past 11 days. He was 19 years old.

Thor, a Belgian x Tennessee Walker Horse, worked with the county sheriff’s department for 1 year and 6 months.

Thor’s partner was Steve Funk, who joined the force in 2017. Thor was fortunate to have another partner on the unit, Funk’s wife, Angie Solomon.

In a Facebook post, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office wrote: “Thor was a great addition to the unit and was a great guard during parades. Thor loved the challenges during patrol in the parks and the training the unit does. Thor loved nothing more than to get out on the roads and trails and go have fun with his partner in crime Bo, Solomon‘s main mount for the unit.”

The last horse to end his watch was Dillan, who served the county for 8 years. He died Jan. 12 at the age of 21.