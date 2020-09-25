WATCH: Second Lady Karen Pence to visit East Lansing

Watch the livestream below:

Second Lady Karen Pence will visit “Heroes to Hives” today.

It’s a Michigan State University extension program in East Lansing that offers veterans professional beekeeping training.

For the last five years, “Heroes to Hives” has trained more than 400 military veterans and their dependents to manage more than 2,000 beehives across the country.

Mrs. Pence will go on a tour with two veterans who graduated from the program.

The Second Lady made history when she installed beehives at the Vice President`s residence in 2017.